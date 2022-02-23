Brokerages Set Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Target Price at €23.17

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.17 ($26.33).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($24.20) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of DTE stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) on Wednesday, hitting €16.63 ($18.90). The stock had a trading volume of 12,092,633 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($20.60). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.93.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

