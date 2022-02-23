Brokerages Set Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Target Price at $14.80

Shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NETI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. 924,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,934. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eneti has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 million. Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eneti will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NETI. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eneti by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eneti by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

