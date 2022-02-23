Brokerages Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) PT at $64.40

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 540,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $4,272,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 985.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 123,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 112,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C. (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.