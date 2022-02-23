Brokerages Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) PT at $80.64

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.69.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

MPC stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 23.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after buying an additional 1,275,209 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

