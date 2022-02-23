Brokerages Set MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) PT at €76.22

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €76.22 ($86.62).

MOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

MOR traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €23.05 ($26.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €24.26 ($27.57) and a fifty-two week high of €90.28 ($102.59). The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.95 million and a PE ratio of -5.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.16.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

