Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) PT at $82.60

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Textron stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 94,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,768. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Textron has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. Textron’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Textron will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Textron by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,698,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

