Brokerages Set Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Target Price at $16.39

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.39.

Shares of UEHPY remained flat at $$21.71 during trading hours on Friday. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc engages in design, development, and manufacture of electronic and software technologies for defense, security, transport, and energy applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land. The Aerospace & Infrastructure segment provides solutions to the aerospace, rail, energy, and nuclear markets.

