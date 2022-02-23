Brokers Issue Forecasts for AdaptHealth Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for AdaptHealth in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 43.1% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 35.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

