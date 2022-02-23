Brokers Issue Forecasts for The GEO Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The GEO Group stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $762.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in The GEO Group by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 172,787 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 794,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 83,051 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

