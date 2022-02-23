Brokers Offer Predictions for UDR, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a report issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

UDR stock opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. UDR has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $2,138,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,259,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,249,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,155,000 after acquiring an additional 49,681 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

