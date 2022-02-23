Brokers Set Expectations for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

AKAM has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

AKAM stock opened at $100.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $120.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

