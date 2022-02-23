Brokers Set Expectations for UFP Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UFP Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Shares of UFPI opened at $83.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.71. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

