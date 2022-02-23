Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,187 Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 85.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VRRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,249,321 shares of company stock worth $121,735,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

