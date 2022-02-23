Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $745,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $289.47 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.26 and its 200 day moving average is $326.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.