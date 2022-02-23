Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Decreased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,471 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $73,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $53.04. 38,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,508. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 21.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

