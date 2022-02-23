Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,628 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 594.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.