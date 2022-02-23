Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,819 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 73.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,819 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in PTC by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after purchasing an additional 830,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PTC by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PTC by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,294,000 after purchasing an additional 745,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in PTC by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,214,000 after purchasing an additional 568,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

PTC opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.09. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

