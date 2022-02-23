Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $326,000 Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CureVac by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 120.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 44,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CureVac by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after buying an additional 144,331 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CureVac by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000.
CVAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CureVac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
About CureVac
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
