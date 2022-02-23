Brookfield Renewable Corporation (TSE:BEPC) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (TSE:BEPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of BEPC stock traded down 0.33 on Wednesday, hitting 43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,788. Brookfield Renewable has a twelve month low of 39.47 and a twelve month high of 62.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 43.95.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BEP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality renewable power assets.

