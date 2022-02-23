Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.59. Bruker also reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKR opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. Bruker has a one year low of $56.93 and a one year high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.