Bunge (NYSE:BG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a hold rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Bunge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.11.

Get Bunge alerts:

NYSE:BG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,593. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $103.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $20,474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,050 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,473 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bunge by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bunge by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bunge by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bunge by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.