Bunge (NYSE:BG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a hold rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Bunge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.11.
NYSE:BG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,593. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $103.59.
In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $20,474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,050 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,473 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bunge by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bunge by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bunge by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bunge by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
About Bunge (Get Rating)
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
