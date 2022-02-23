BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 40,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 207,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 145,121 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWXT. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About BWX Technologies (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Further Reading

Earnings History for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.