BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 40,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 207,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 145,121 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWXT. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

