Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $1,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,405. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.