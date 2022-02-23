Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $135.21, but opened at $148.00. Cadence Design Systems shares last traded at $147.09, with a volume of 26,317 shares.

The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.93.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,405. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,524,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,952 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,223,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,601,000 after acquiring an additional 941,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

