Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average is $96.10. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after buying an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

