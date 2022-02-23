California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) by 678,820.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,917 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

NYSE:DTM opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

