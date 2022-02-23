California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 18,953 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after buying an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Discovery stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.