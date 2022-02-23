California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.80. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total value of $2,569,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,499 shares of company stock valued at $65,757,341 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.