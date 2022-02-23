California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,688 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,213,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,588,000 after purchasing an additional 553,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GT opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.94. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GT. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

