California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 324 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s stock opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

