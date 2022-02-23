California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,208 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

