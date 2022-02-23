Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.090-$6.390 EPS.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.12. 35,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.21. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 113.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

