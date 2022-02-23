Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 255.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.87% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 147.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,057,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 141.1% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMVM traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 66,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,701. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

