Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 1,027 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up 1.0% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,003 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.44. 12,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,861. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

