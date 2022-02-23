Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $55.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.25.

DKNG stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

