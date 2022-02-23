Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.00

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.00 and traded as low as C$39.39. Capital Power shares last traded at C$39.47, with a volume of 264,338 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.23.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 38.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

