Capreit Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

