Captrust Financial Advisors Has $25.34 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $25,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $268.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,358. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

