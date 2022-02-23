Captrust Financial Advisors Has $28.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – ) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,384 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $28,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,992,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

