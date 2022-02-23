Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 78,047 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – ) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 439,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,047 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $33,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 972.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 340,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after acquiring an additional 309,046 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after acquiring an additional 242,040 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after acquiring an additional 179,285 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $12,876,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $11,942,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.86. 891,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.19.

