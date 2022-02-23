Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – ) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $21,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 65,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 302.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 923,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,147,000 after acquiring an additional 694,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,495 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.83.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.