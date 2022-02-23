Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 15,698 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – ) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,698 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SAP were worth $31,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 213,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 10.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,988,000 after purchasing an additional 71,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.00. 3,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $112.35 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average is $138.62.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.