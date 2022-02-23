Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 499 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.67. 69,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,243,796. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $178.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.29 and a 200-day moving average of $168.29.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

