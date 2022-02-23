Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.31

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 9969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,650 shares of company stock worth $49,085.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.