Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €19.00 ($21.59) to €20.50 ($23.30) in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrefour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

CRRFY opened at $4.10 on Monday. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.