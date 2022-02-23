Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Carvana were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carvana by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

Shares of CVNA opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $116.93 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.42.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

