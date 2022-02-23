CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Shares Down 1.9%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) shares dropped 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.39 and last traded at $49.57. Approximately 5,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 1,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

CCDBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

