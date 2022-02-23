Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cedar Fair in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.88) EPS.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

NYSE FUN opened at $57.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,594,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after buying an additional 449,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after buying an additional 84,617 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

