Celanese (NYSE:CE) Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Shares of CE opened at $144.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 12-month low of $134.99 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

