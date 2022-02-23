CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.
Shares of CX opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75.
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
